The Whangārei Boys' High School first XV made history on Friday, beating Westlake Boys' High School's first XV for the first time in four years.

Known as the juggernaut of the North Harbour 1A first XV competition, Westlake travelled to Northland for their first away game of the season only to record their first loss in 2019 to Whangārei Boys' High School (WBHS), 14-5.

WBHS first entered the North Harbour competition in 2016 and up until now, had not beaten the Auckland school in three full seasons.

Thanks to a tremendous defensive effort from the home team in wet and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: