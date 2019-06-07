Even the best advice sometimes needs a little tweaking, according to the circumstances. Like ... how are you meant to get back on the horse when it's actually 50km away and was last seen heading rapidly in the opposite direction?


There's a saying about getting right back on the horse if you fall off.

I think it means get straight back on, you know, immediately, but there are times when that's not entirely possible.

For example, when I was a teenager I had a horse that used to assist me to dismount, then he'd run away.

Rachel Wise
That always caused a

