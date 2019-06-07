A former chef and dairy farmer, and an anthropology degree holder and shearing worker, have joined the ranks of the Whanganui Police.

Constables Dwayne Housiaux and Summer Pritchard are the latest graduates from New Zealand Police College to be stationed in Whanganui. Both graduated on May 9.

Housiaux grew up in Levin then spent 10 years working as a chef in Wellington cafes.

For the past two years, he has been dairy farming in Hawke's Bay, milking 1600 cows twice a day.

"That really got my fitness up for Police College," Housiaux said.

"I always wanted to join the police.

