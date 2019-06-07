If you've kept up with your Northern Advocate sport section in recent months, you would have seen multiple articles about the miraculous story of Northland footballer Hannah Wilkinson.

The national football star has come back from two ACL tears, the most recent occurring in October 2018, to be fit and selected for the Football Ferns' Fifa World Cup campaign which starts today in France.

It is nothing short of a physical rehabilitation phenomenon, taking the field about five months before usual recovery time allows for ACL tears. It's an incredible story of a person who believed she could beat the