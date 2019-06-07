In a letter about recycling charges, (Letters, May 31) Richard Prince complains about a proposed increase from his self-funded recycling bin costing $85, to a ratepayer-funded service of $275.

In my view, his complaint is not justified.

The council proposal will be a total service, taking all recycling (compostable + glass + general recyclable items) and a general rubbish bin, for the estimated price of $275.

For his $85, Prince's present supplier is collecting only the more profitable recyclable items, neither glass nor compostable material nor general rubbish.

Advertisement

Before council (which means ratepayers) provided city-wide glass recycling, only about a quarter of households in our local community appeared willing to pay for general recycling bins.

This meant that the vast remainder of household glass and other recyclable items was probably being dumped, wasting resources and filling dump space.

The complete rubbish and recycling service the council proposes will be a public and environmental good.

Details are on the council website under "kerbside recycling".

Advocates for "user pays" systems often leave out the important considerations of the welfare of the community, future generations and the environment.

Basil and Ann Graeme

Tauranga



Heads must roll

In respect to the Durham St upgrade and the incredible overspend now reported, (News, June 5 ) heads must obviously roll, in my view, be it council staff, or councillors, or both.

This is not the first time and a recent review of projects revealed that controls were just not in place. But they must be slow learners as they seem to replicate problems time after time.

One only needs to look at the Welcome Bay debacle, the Greerton Village so-called upgrade, the unwanted Phoenix Park redevelopment and now Durham St, to name just a few, to identify how badly this council is performing and things must change.

Roll on the October 2019 elections and let's hope that some intelligent people put their names forward, for election, in order to assist the mayor in getting things done in this growing city.

Mike Baker

Bethlehem



Waiting better than crashes

While I appreciate complaining about council appears to be one of the main purposes of letters to the editor, I completely disagree with the letter from Wendy Register (Letters, June 6 ).

I understand the Waihi Rd, Cambridge Rd and Brookfield Tce roundabout was reduced to one lane because it had a high crash rate.

Since the changes there has been more traffic backed up but I have also seen a number of students appearing to be able to more easily and safely navigate the roundabout on their bikes.

It has also made it easier to see across without cars in there way.

I think a minute or so longer is better than crashes.

Andrew Sommerville

Bethlehem



Not always a choice

In response to Gwyneth Jones' letter (Letters, June 5 ), not all single parents choose this way of life, often it is because of one parent deciding it is too much for them and leave.

Most families want a mum and dad to be there, but sadly this is not the case in many situations.

They should be helped, rather than looked down on as a taxpayers' burden.

Diane Cranston

Tauranga

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz