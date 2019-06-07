In a letter about recycling charges, (Letters, May 31) Richard Prince complains about a proposed increase from his self-funded recycling bin costing $85, to a ratepayer-funded service of $275.

In my view, his complaint is not justified.

The council proposal will be a total service, taking all recycling (compostable + glass + general recyclable items) and a general rubbish bin, for the estimated price of $275.

For his $85, Prince's present supplier is collecting only the more profitable recyclable items, neither glass nor compostable material nor general rubbish.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Before council (which means ratepayers) provided city-wide glass recycling,

Related articles:

Heads must roll

Waiting better than crashes

Not always a choice