A $140 million retirement village is planned to meet the needs of Whangārei's ageing population - with the number of those over 75 set to increase by a third in 10 years.

The chief executive of the company which bought land in Whangārei for a $140m retirement village, which is set to become the biggest in the district, says neighbours will be consulted at the "appropriate point" in the consenting process.

Retirement village operator Summerset has bought 11ha of land adjacent to the Whangārei Golf Club at Mount Denby for a $140m facility which will offer around 200 independent living

