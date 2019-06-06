KAIPARA CONNECTION

Kaipara's moody landscape is set to come alive on canvas as filmmaker turned artist Melanie Rodriga performs a live art demonstration.

The demonstration is set to coincide with the opening of her new art exhibition called Kaipara Day and Night at the Mangawhai Artists Gallery.

Gallery deputy chairwoman Lynn Middleton says it's the first time the gallery has held a live exhibit like this.

"We have had demonstrations before but just for an hour or so. This time Melanie will be working on a painting over several days so it'll be a good opportunity to watch her process take place."

