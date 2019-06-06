BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

One Tree Point School's young netballers were buzzing with excitement last Friday when four of their sporting heroes dropped in to take their training session.

Northern Mystics players Jamie Hume, Bailey Mes, Erena Mikaere and Peta Toeava spent an hour with the girls, leading them through a warm-up and skills and drills, giving plenty of helpful tips and then autographing posters, balls and shirts.

One Tree Point netball club co-ordinator Corinne Haile said she invited Mystics players to the club's registration day before the season started, but they couldn't attend due to prior commitments.

"I got in touch again a few weeks ago to see if they would be keen to come and take a training session with our two netball teams," she said. "We are so lucky the Mystics players were willing to do this for us."

Tiahna Bennett-Kawana, 9, who plays wing attack and centre for the OTP Devils spent many happy hours researching the players in the days leading up to the visit and was thrilled to meet them in person.

Mylee Haile, 11, who plays for the OTP Angels and hopes to be a Silver Fern one day, said it was a fantastic afternoon with the Mystics.

"We had a great time and learnt lots of new skills and drills."

Netballers first aid fundraiser

Netballers were also busy at last weekend's Waipū Street Market, with two of Waipū Netball Club's junior teams selling cakes and other baked goodies to raise funds for first aid and other equipment.

The girls had a successful day, raising more than $1000, and team member Anna Brady did particularly well, winning the $300 Orrs Pharmacy gift basket in the raffle.

The teams are having a good season, both having some great wins along with some disappointing losses and enjoying their netball along the way.

Cross-country downpour

The rain held off for most of Bream Bay College's cross-country run held on Holland's farm last Friday, but arrived in time to drench the senior students.

Male and female winners in each age group were: Rosie Wigram and Rhyder Harrington (subjuniors); Zoe Sands and Liam Thornhill (juniors); Kayla Carter and Tai McCullum (intermediates); Summer Babe-Vercoe and Thomas Jacobson.

Parkinsons get together

Waipū Area Parkinsons Group's next event will be a social get-together at Matakohe. Please arrive around 11.30am for a walk around the historic church, grounds and rose gardens before lunch at the Gumdiggers cafe.

Please RVSP to Barbara Leslie at 09 4376881 for numbers. Family and friends welcome. The group's July meeting will be at Waipu's Presbyterian Church Hall on 19 July 10am -12 noon with Kaz Howlett from Northable as guest speaker.

