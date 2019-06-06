BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

One Tree Point School's young netballers were buzzing with excitement last Friday when four of their sporting heroes dropped in to take their training session.

Northern Mystics players Jamie Hume, Bailey Mes, Erena Mikaere and Peta Toeava spent an hour with the girls, leading them through a warm-up and skills and drills, giving plenty of helpful tips and then autographing posters, balls and shirts.

One Tree Point netball club co-ordinator Corinne Haile said she invited Mystics players to the club's registration day before the season started, but they couldn't attend due to prior commitments.

One Tree Point school netballers slightly awestruck to meet some of their sporting heroes. Photo / Julie Paton
One Tree Point school netballers slightly awestruck to meet some of their sporting heroes. Photo / Julie Paton
Jamie Hume takes the girls through a jumping drill. Photo / Julie Paton
Jamie Hume takes the girls through a jumping drill. Photo / Julie Paton
Erena Mikaere teaches Teeana Finlayson how to dodge around another player. Photo / Julie Paton
Erena Mikaere teaches Teeana Finlayson how to dodge around another player. Photo / Julie Paton
Jamie Hume helps Tahlia-Rose Donaldson (left), Kailah Hobson and Harmony Cordell-Hunt with their passing technique. Photo / Julie Paton
Jamie Hume helps Tahlia-Rose Donaldson (left), Kailah Hobson and Harmony Cordell-Hunt with their passing technique. Photo / Julie Paton
A passing drill - Ella Watson (left) Teeana Finlayson, Erena Mikaere, Tiahna Bennett-Kawana, Shiloh Cordell-Hunt. Photo / Julie Paton
A passing drill - Ella Watson (left) Teeana Finlayson, Erena Mikaere, Tiahna Bennett-Kawana, Shiloh Cordell-Hunt. Photo / Julie Paton

"I got in touch again a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Netballers first aid fundraiser

Related articles:

Cross-country downpour

Parkinsons get together