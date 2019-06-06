“BehindNAmeBop”

In 2017, rising rugby player Luka Connor had to undergo knee reconstruction. She was out of action in 2018 rehabilitating herself. After plenty of hard work, the 22-year-old former Waikite Rugby Club player earned a Black Ferns contract. Connor is this week's Behind the Name profile - a regular feature showcases the Bay of Plenty's talented athletes representing New Zealand internationally. Today, we find out a little bit more about Connor - a jokester whose athletic ability goes beyond rugby.
Do you have any nicknames?
"Manuka - this was my college rugby team nickname as one of our supporters

