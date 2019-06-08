THE COUNTRY SIDE

Best laid plans and all that. This column was to have been about our Aussie holiday and the grim warnings about nasty critters in the lucky country.

Don't worry about crocodiles, said a friend, they can't get into your campervan. But snakes and spiders can. Never leave your door open.

But it turns out New Zealand boasts its share of nasty critters – especially if you're a harmless and defenceless sheep.

In the past three weeks, marauding dogs have twice attacked sheep here and the results have been gut-wrenching.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On the day of the first attack, in what could have

Related articles: