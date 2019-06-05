Again, in my view, another negative, costly, muck up by Tauranga City Council.

This time, the traffic roundabout at the intersection of Waihi Rd, Cambridge Rd, and Brookfield Tce.

For years there have been two lanes into the entrance to the roundabout but now, with the work the council has done, as with other intersections around town, it has been reduced to one lane only.

I use that intersection several days a week, usually at school time, and now find that I am in a queue almost back to Brookfield shops while "one lane" of traffic negotiates the restricted roundabout.

Why on earth has this been done to further restrict traffic flow when there appeared to be nothing wrong with the original arrangement?

This is yet another example of a growing list of what seems to be negative actions by the council at some considerable cost to ratepayers.

Wendy Register

Matua



Focus on roads wrong

The consternation of the region's transport woes will just go from bad to worse as mainly road transportation is confusedly pursued.

We know from overwhelming evidence that building grandiose roads is a short-term, flawed transportation model.

Akin to sticking plasters on a gaping wound... but all the agencies, authorities, consultants and advisors being paid handsomely for their studies and reports have not and likely never will get it sorted as that is the proven and predictable pattern of road-reliant systems.

Yet all this seems to be ignored with a directed repeat for Tauranga of what also has not worked in other cities.

I recall 45 years ago reading a quote regarding Sydney's traffic problems, "If we do not something different the central area will be gridlocked".

Significantly, what was most surprising, that was in 1925, more than 90 years ago.

Why then, with hindsight, is the closer example of the Auckland traffic nightmare blindly planned to be repeated for Tauranga?

A changed mindset must occur and I have a clear vision for that.

Very positively and encouraging, previous correspondence for passenger rail has received almost unanimous support from ordinary folks.



Jos Nagels

Tauranga



Elderly and computers

A big thank you to Kathy Dawson (Letters, June 4 ) for putting the record straight regarding the elderly and our IT knowledge.

Like you, I was working when computers arrived in the office, and I took to mine like a duck to water.

I am well over 70, still using my desktop daily, and haven't looked back. (Abridged)

Lois Broadbent

Otumoetai



Cannabis vote big mistake

Congratulations to the Government for the "Wellbeing" Budget, many will benefit.

On the other hand, a terrible irony lurks behind all these good intentions.

The decriminalisation of cannabis.

Why would any governing party with a conscience, introduce these entirely opposite scenarios?

"Wellbeing" gives. Cannabis takes away.

Given freedom of use, cannabis will kill or injure many more drivers, families, and workers, than the 71 drug-drivers caused on our roads last year.

Employers in every kind of business will be affected. Most employees will be tested

daily or weekly.

It will cost millions of dollars which would be better spent in needy communities for their "Wellbeing".

The Sunday drive will be something you'll have to strive to survive.

Life will never be quite the same.

Protest loudly to your local MP and to your local mayor and council.

Your family and friends do not deserve to die from this idiotic proposal.

Make your point strongly - that's the right thing to do...



Russell McKenzie

Pāpāmoa

