Again, in my view, another negative, costly, muck up by Tauranga City Council.

This time, the traffic roundabout at the intersection of Waihi Rd, Cambridge Rd, and Brookfield Tce.

For years there have been two lanes into the entrance to the roundabout but now, with the work the council has done, as with other intersections around town, it has been reduced to one lane only.

I use that intersection several days a week, usually at school time, and now find that I am in a queue almost back to Brookfield shops while "one lane" of traffic negotiates the restricted roundabout.

Focus on roads wrong

