OUR TREASURES

Each step on the ladder depicts a different marital stage. One side climbs from Admiration to Flirtation, Approbation, Declaration, Hesitation, Agitation and Acceptation. Photo / Supplied

The reverse side falls from Pofsefsion (Possession), Rumination, Alteration, Irritation, Disputation, Desperation, Detestation with the mournful ending of Separation. Photo / Supplied

The final stage on the card - Solemnization (or 'marriage'). Photo / Supplied

A community archive is a magical place. Kiwi North's archive is one of several storerooms housing our diverse collection. The room is carefully stacked with an abundance of documents, artworks and photographs, also tapa cloths and Māori textiles.

