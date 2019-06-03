With New Zealand's domestic rugby competition (Mitre 10 Cup) fast approaching, Northland's local talent came together on Saturday at the Hora Hora Rugby Club grounds to state their claim in a north zone vs. south zone contest. This was a great chance to impress selectors midway through the club season and some players stood out above the rest.

People looking for an indication of Northland's Mitre 10 Cup prospects for this season got their money's worth at Saturday's trial game in Hora Hora.

The game, which saw about 50 players compete in either a north or south zone team, was

