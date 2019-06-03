NO EXCUSES

Exercise is medicine right ... ? Indeed it is – exercise is most definitely a kind of medicine or therapy - but only when the exercise that's prescribed or chosen is right for your needs at that moment.

Exercise may not be the universal good we take it for. And I don't mean to put a downer on the party, because if anything we all need to be moving more not less. But we have come to believe any form of physical activity is good for us. And not just that, but there's a belief that harder and longer is

