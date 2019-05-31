Whanganui man Hugh Galbraith has waited almost 70 years to receive recognition for his service in Japan after the end of World War II.

On Friday, Galbraith was presented with three medals by Brigadier John Dennistoun-Wood, Mayor Hamish McDouall and Whanganui RSA president Geoff Chowles in a ceremony at Masonic Court retirement village.

He received the New Zealand Service Medal 1946-1949, the New Zealand Operational Service Medal (NZOS), and the New Zealand Defence Service Medal (NZDSM).

As a member of the New Zealand Army contingent named J Force, Galbraith was one of approximately 12,000 New Zealanders to serve in Japan from 1946 until 1948.

Stationed in Yamaguchi on the southwest side of Honshu Island, J Force was part of a Commonwealth Force (BOCF) which occupied Japan after the nation surrendered.

They were tasked with searching out and collecting military equipment, overseeing the repatriation of Japanese soldiers and returning Koreans to their own country.

For a time, J Force also performed guard duty in Tokyo and took part in ceremonial guard duty at the Imperial Palace and the British Embassy.

Now 93, Galbraith was enjoying looking at a photograph of J Force assembled in Japan as they were about to embark on their homeward journey in September 1948.

"That's me standing in front of the flagpole," he said.

"It wasn't very nice there sometimes but I remember the cherry blossoms."

When members of J Force returned to New Zealand, they were treated differently from World War II veterans.

Their service went unrecognised and until 1964, they received no war pensions and were not eligible to join the Returned Services Association.

And it was not until 1995 that the New Zealand Service Medal 1946 - 1949 was instituted to recognise their service in Japan.

Hugh Galbraith with Senior Sergeant Solly Vaetovu, Brigadier John Dennistoun-Wood, Wally Wallbutton, Mayor Hamish McDouall, Geoff Chowles, Jeanette Larkin and Margaret Newman. Photo/Bevan Conley.

Galbraith was unaware that he was entitled to medals and his daughters Jeanette Larkin and Margaret Newman enlisted the help of RSA Whanganui support advisor Wally Wallbutton to make enquiries.

"These are important for my family," said Galbraith.

The sisters said their father has spoken often of his experiences in Japan and they wanted to make sure that his contribution was acknowledged.

"He is very chuffed," said Larkin.

"This has been a very special occasion for him."

McDouall told Galbraith that his uncle was also a member of J Force who was stationed in Kyoto.

"There were strict rules about socialising and they had to travel to a small island off Kyoto if they wanted to hold social events," the Mayor said.

"Yes, that's right - there were very strict rules about fraternising," said Galbraith.

Of the 12,000 New Zealand men and women who served in Japan during the occupation, 15 did not return home.

They were killed in accidents or died of illness and they are buried in the Commonwealth Cemetery at Yokohama.