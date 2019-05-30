A Tauranga mum of five says she sees lots to like in the Government's Wellbeing Budget.

Naomi Gardiner of Welcome Bay, who shared her Budget wishlist in yesterday's Bay of Plenty Times, said she was especially happy to see targeted funding for education, mental health, Māori and Pasifika health and ambulance services.

Gardiner, who is Māori and works part-time for the Tauranga Pacific Island Community Trust, gave a big tick to plans to put $81 million over four years to expand Whanau Ora.

"I have seen that programme work in the community."

Advertisement

She said funding boosts for mental health, child poverty prevention and benefits were "awesome" and well needed in New Zealand.

On the coalition Government's decision to give 1700 decile 1-7 schools a $150 per student payment from 2020 to replace voluntary donations, Gardiner said it was good but "a bit unfair" not to extend it to all deciles.

Not all families whose children attended high-decile schools were wealthy, she said.

She was not too bothered, though, and said she recognised that four of her children were at higher-decile Catholic schools as she wanted them to have the same kind of religious education she enjoyed, and she was prepared to pay the donations.

"That's my choice."

It was great to see NCEA fees scrapped and funding for school infrastructure.

Funding of $47.6 million to develop a programme to help schools and early learning centres fight childhood obesity by helping students eat healthier and exercise more was also a good idea.

"It's something I teach my kids at home but not everyone does."

As a full-time carer for her mum, who had a stroke three years ago, Gardiner said the $21 million for ambulance services was also great to see.

"We've used that a lot with mum."