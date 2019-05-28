You might think Lisa Murphy would be crowing following a 62-43 blowout win over Mere Te Aroha in Whanganui Premier A1 netball on Monday night.

The coach's Phillips Electrical Whanganui High School A1 team have started the season undefeated with earlier wins over Kaiwhaiki and Kaierau.

However, following the win at Springvale Stadium in which her team led every step of the way, Murphy said her squad could not rest on their laurels.

"I wasn't happy with the full 60-minute game. It was up and down, we had moments of brilliance and then some casual stuff happening as well," Murphy said.

"As a coach you just want them to be focused the whole game, but I can't expect perfection every time I suppose."

WHS were up by a narrow 15-9 margin at the end of the first quarter, but the players came out firing in the second.

The defence kicked into gear, getting good turnover ball and relaying it to the mid-court players who did a good job finding the shooters.

At one stage of the second quarter, WHS scored seven in a row helping them to an extended 30-19 lead at halftime.

The lead allowed Murphy to make some changes, trying out new combinations.

"Molly Bullock, my goal defence, is coming back from a hamstring injury, so I'm not wanting to push her too far, just gradually getting her back into the game.

"She had a really good first half so I thought I'd just take her off and rest her."

Mikayla Heka was introduced into the game, replacing centre Rebecca Tamati, and Tima Tuinasoni played defence alongside Kara Adrole as Sophie Andrews missed the contest with concussion.

Tuinasoni is an international student from Fiji who can play at both ends of the court. Murphy is building her up in defence as she adjusts to the Kiwi style of play.

The new combinations continued to dominate play for WHS in the third quarter, maintaining their lead at 47-28 as it concluded.

Murphy said her team was playing more confidently than they did last season.

"I was able to make those changes which is what you want to do as a coach, bring these girls into the game so that they are getting court time and exposure to this level.

"They're doing really well, they've built on every quarter when they've gone out and played. It will be interesting to see how they can continue to go."

The competition has a break for Queen's Birthday Weekend, but resumes the following week with WHS A1 taking on Kaierau A2 as round one concludes.

Kaierau A2 are coming off a bye, meanwhile their A1 clubmates beat Kaiwhaiki 61-46 on Monday night as well.