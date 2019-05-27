Katikati teenager Glenn Templeton split his results at the Bay of Plenty Open squash tournament as he builds towards taking on the world.

The 17-year-old has been named in the New Zealand team for the 2019 WSF World Junior Squash Championships and part of his build-up was the weekend's Pak 'N Save Bay of Plenty Open in Tauranga. The tournament began on Friday, with finals on Sunday, and was held at Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre.

Glenn was beaten in his first game, but did take a set from seventh seed Joel Arscott. He then won his two games on Saturday before losing his final on Sunday.

"I wanted a good warm up and it was a well-stacked tournament with good players," the teenager said.

Advertisement

"I just wanted good games and I wanted to play well. It simulates the hard games I will get at the world champs."

The Bay of Plenty Open women's title was won by defending champion Emma Millar while the men's winner was the top seed, Evan Williams from Wellington.

Squash Bay of Plenty regional manager Marcus Niles says this year's tournament attracted a strong field, adding to the success of the event.

"The Bay of Plenty Open is our pinnacle event here in the Bay, and we were stoked with the quality of the field that assembled. It was easily the strongest field we have had at the Bay Open for many years, and one of the best in New Zealand this season," Niles says.

Glenn's focus is now on the world champs, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur from July 30, and he says he is looking forward to it already.

Katikati teenager Glenn Templeton is heading to world squash championships.

"Since it is so hot there will be a lot of fitness training and looking at volleying the ball. Those are pressure drills where it is being hit out of reach and you are trying to volley it.

"I went to US Junior Open last year, but that is nowhere near as hard as it will be [in Malaysia] and that was pretty hard. I will obviously have to get a lot fitter, a lot more accurate and patient. I will have to be mentally tougher as well."

Squash New Zealand high performance manager Shelley Kitchen says there is plenty of competition within the team and they have all shown improved fitness and training performances.

"A number of the players selected are now having good results in senior PSA satellite tournaments around New Zealand and will be wanting to make a real impact in the world juniors this time around."

The team has training camps in Thames and Auckland and all of the players will compete in the Barfoot and Thompson New Zealand Senior Nationals at the National Squash Centre in Auckland from June 27.

Bay of Plenty Open finals results:

Women's final

Emma Millar (Hamilton) beat Anika Jackson (Hamilton) 13-11, 11-5, 11-6.

Men's final:

Evan Williams (Wellington) beat Connor Sheen (England) 11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6.