KAIPARA CONNECTION

Not even the Dargaville dump site is safe from thieves who broke in and destroyed two security cameras to take home rubbish.

Kaipara Refuse manager Rob Batchelor said taking rubbish from the transfer station on Awakino Rd constitutes "theft" and is dangerous.

He said in the most recent break-in early Wednesday morning a fence was cut to gain entry. The incident came hot on the heels of another break-in just a week ago.

Batchelor wants people to stop.

Advertisement

"They don't know what they're taking. There is often a reason people have thrown things out. They don't know if the electrical stuff is going to be working or not.

"More than anything else, my concern would be them taking electrical items home and because that item is faulty, it starts an electrical fire."

He also said it creates a burden for his staff.

"It's annoying because we have to deal with it. It's certainly not about the money that we lose, because what they take is rubbish.

"It's that staff have to spend time going up there and making sure they haven't broken things or broken machinery."

Batchelor said he can't understand why people are stealing rubbish, as it's pretty much worthless.

"We put the cameras in two years ago and over that period of time, on a regular basis there are various people coming in and taking things.

"About six months ago, we had one guy who was taking old TV sets, they are there because they're old and broken.

"But, I guess it could be a case of one man's trash being another man's treasure."

Batchelor said footage caught what appears to be two males entering the Awakino Rd transfer station around 2.30am on May 13. He said the footage has been supplied to police.

Celebrating NZ Music Month beside the River

Dargaville's "diminishing" music scene is to get an injection of life thanks to NZ Music Month.

Olly Knox at the Funky Fish, before it closed down several years ago, it was the scene of popular open mic nights at Baylys Beach. Photo / Supplied

When he first moved to Dargaville over a decade ago, Olly Knox said he found a flourishing music scene centred around the Funky Fish cafe at Baylys Beach with its open mic nights.

He said it was there where he connected with a community and found a space to jam and opportunities for people to get up and play whatever they wanted to.

"Sadly as the years have gone by the iconic venue has since closed, and with it many of the opportunities for the music community to engage with the art form have diminished and moved on."

However Knox said the creative arts are resilient and will always be a part of the community. So to honour and celebrate musicians around the Kaipara and the small riverside town of Dargaville, he has taken it upon himself to host an open mic for NZ Music Month.

The event is to be held at the "superbly" positioned Northern Wairoa Boating Club looking out over the river on Saturday at 7pm.

Knox said it's open to any type of musical performance and is a chance to get out and reconnect with the musical community, have fun and play music, recite poetry, or anything people want to offer.

"A full band set-up of drum kit, amps, PA system will be provided but please bring your own instruments.

Gold coin entry.

Te Kopuru fitness park opens

There will be kite making, fire truck rides, bike races, tonnes of spot prizes, face painting, pony rides and a free sausage sizzle to celebrate the opening of the Te Kopuru Fitness Centre playground this weekend.

A design of the new fitness park set to open at the Te Kopuru Domain on Norton St this Sunday. Photo / Supplied

A collaboration between the Te Kopuru Community Development Group and the Kaipara District Council has seen a new fitness playground erected at the domain.

Bregina Welagen, a member of the Te Kopuru Community Development Group, said the fitness centre is aimed at keeping tamariki active and a place to play together.

"We also have had an existing concrete pad extended and a basketball hoop put up with concrete picnic tables also provided by council.

"It is the first of what will hopefully be more projects for the domain including a little kids playground a pump/bike track. It will also provide an area for covered events and there is a barbecue area also."

Bregina said the community is encouraged to put forward ideas and aspirations for the space so there is a sense of ownership and kaitiaki with it becoming a community hub.

"It's going to be a place for everyone to enjoy."

The free whanau open day to celebrate the new fitness centre playground is on this Sunday at Te Kopuru Domain from noon-2pm.

• Email Rose.stirling@gmail.com if you have news that you would like to share with Northern Advocate readers.