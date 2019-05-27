Long-term campers at one of Mount Maunganui's most iconic holiday spots fear they may lose their sites under significant changes put forward by the Tauranga City Council.

Forty-three people who hold campground sites at Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park each year have received letters from Tauranga City Council about the proposed changes.

The letter, dated May 10, said the changes would affect the number and location of sites made available through the annual licences system.

Holders of such sites were colloquially known as "permanents" because many held the same sites for many years.

It is understood some people have held the same site for 25 years.

The letter says the council plans to adapt part of the holiday park, including increasing the availability of sites, accommodation options and some site sizes.

"To achieve this, we will be reducing the number of sites available for licenses to occupy.

"We would prefer to reduce licenses on a voluntary basis but will proceed to reduce based on our records of lower occupancy and shorter duration if needed," the letter says.

Sites like this could be in line for big changes as plans to revamp Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park progress. Photo / George Novak

Site holders interested in renewing their licences for the coming year, they would need to respond by May 30, and confirmed changes and revised prices would be sent in a follow-up letter next month.

No new licences would be granted after June 30, 2021.

Campers who spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times about their concerns asked not to be named.

"It's very short notice," one camper said.

Another said he could not make sense of the letter, as they all paid decent money each year for their spot, which was well used throughout the year. The camper said he felt a busy summer for two-and-a-half weeks a year would not compare, financially.

Currently, the cost of a licence for a site at the campground is $6250 for a sea view site, $5250 for non-sea view or $9000 for a premium site. These are expected to increase to $7000, $6000, and $9250 respectively, as approved in the annual plan.

A third camper said most "permanents" were scared of rocking the boat and were going along with it and hoping they would be able to stay.

"Everyone is very scared.

"We don't want to lose our sites. It's history; it's about tents and caravans. It's what summer is all about," she said.

Tauranga City Council corporate services general manager Paul Davidson confirmed the council planned to reclassify 10 sites, but this did not mean there would be 10 fewer sites.

The plan included the addition of cabins and caravans, tree trimming or removal and site boundary rearrangement.

Davidson said the camp ground's occupancy increased. However, many of the licensee sites were not well used at peak times such as Labour Weekend or Easter, he said.

"There is a range of concepts being explored, all with the aim to better utilise this space, improve the parks offering and make it available to more people. Plans will be confirmed following community and stakeholder engagement as well as consenting discussions."

Davidson confirmed there were some licensees already onsite in 2006 when the council took over direct management of the campground.

He said the proposed changes come from a range of industry and customer feedback.

"Beachside Holiday Park is an iconic location, and our goal is to ensure that as many people as possible are able to enjoy it."