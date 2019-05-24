So the Western BOP is getting its first KiwiBuild homes, as reported (News, May 16) but one has to question if purchasing already built homes is actually adding to the housing stock or is this just another slight-of-hand trick?

Sadly also, even though the Minister of Housing Phil Twyford was in Tauranga attending roading matters he was not present at the launch of the KiwiBuild initiative, which tends to indicate that the whole scheme has become an enormous embarrassment to this coalition Government.

Furthermore, building more homes in Ōmokoroa will only add to the congestion on the road into Tauranga, where most jobs are, which seems to defy logic as this Government has already indefinitely postponed any new roads between Katikati and Tauranga.

There's work ahead but the "Fix Our Bloody Road" campaigners need our support to change the Government's direction on just creating new bus and cycle lanes and debatable safety improvements to existing roads.

Mike Baker

Bethlehem



Cook - hero or villain?



Lizzie Marvelly's article on James Cook's arrival to NZ 'Heroic or murderous invasion?' deserves a response (Opinion, May 18 ).

I have taught history courses for over 40 years at Tauranga Girls'

College and Waikato University and would contend we should commemorate Cook's voyage to NZ in a positive light. I have the feeling Lizzie would like to have it as otherwise.



Maybe Lizzie (and others interested) could Google an article "Was James Cook a white supremacist?" by Dame Anne Salmond. Dr Salmond examines the evidence and finds Cook to have been a person worthy of us celebrating.



Part of the dilemma of studying history is when people apply today's standards to events of the past without much understanding of their context.

It would be a shame if that happened during our 250th commemorations. (Abridged)

Murray Armstrong

Ōtumoetai



Welcome Bay Lane



Regarding Welcome Bay Lane, I agree totally with Steve Porter (Letters, May 16 ).

In fact, way back on October 18, I wrote to the editor suggesting that cyclists be forced to use Welcome Bay Lane. I cycled that very route for many years and am very much alive.

Quite simply, within 24 hours a sign could be erected saying 'Cyclists must turn left'. Problem solved for maybe a couple of hundred dollars.

On consideration, that won't happen. Council will take six months of deliberation to not choose this option, and the decision will cost $80,000.

Murray Mason

Welcome Bay

