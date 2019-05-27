A crippling workload and stress have caused one Tauranga teacher to ditch New Zealand for better working conditions overseas.

Aquinas College head of maths Evelyn Knights is jumping ship at the end of the term to reap the benefits of a teaching job in Turkey.

The teacher of 27 years said the current state of the teaching system had totally "worn her down" and she had got to the point where her "comfort zone was no longer comfortable".

Knights said she suffered fatigue and stress and the day-to-day workload was getting too hard.

For some time, her family was surviving on a single-teacher salary and was left unable to afford trips away or anything above the minimum, she said.

"If you're being paid as a professional you should be able to support a family."

Knights had seen other teachers "go overseas and pay off their mortgages" as well as gaining a range of perks.

Salaries and working conditions were a lot better overseas, she said.

Knights said she knew of two highly-qualified Tauranga teachers who were also leaving to take up jobs in Singapore this year.

At her new job in Istanbul, the school provided lunch, health insurance, transport to and from work and yearly flights home.

She said although the Government was aiming to attract and train more teachers, keeping them here would be a challenge.

Aquinas College principal Matt Dalton said the loss of valuable teachers overseas left school leaders vulnerable in terms of replacing the expertise and hoped Government negotiations would keep the "best and brightest teachers in New Zealand classrooms".

Data released to the Bay of Plenty Times under the Official Information Act in March showed 147 teachers and four principals voluntarily left their jobs in Tauranga in the first 10 months of last year.

However, Ministry of Education deputy secretary for early learning and student achievement Ellen MacGregor-Reid said secondary school teacher retention rates were still strong and had sat at more than 90 per cent during the past two years.

Western Bay of Plenty Principals Association president Matt Skilton. Photo / File

The Government's latest offer aimed to address workload by removing national standards, advancing a review of NCEA and providing for 600 learning support coordinators.

Western Bay of Plenty Principals' Association president Matt Skilton said the industry was losing good educators and will lose more if things don't change.

Skilton said he was aware of a top Tauranga principal leaving at the end of the year as a result of the conditions.

"If the Government wants to play the game and undervalue teachers, this will be the consequence."

Rebecca Holmes from the PPTA. Photo / File

Western Bay of Plenty PPTA regional chairwoman Rebecca Holmes said nowadays teachers were required to wear so many hats and work with students with far higher needs than ever before

Teachers across the country will be striking for better work conditions and pay tomorrow.