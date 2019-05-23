In 1970s the Motorways Investigation Unit at Hamilton MOW office featured a large wall photo of the Los Angeles interchange as futuristic for NZ roading to aspire to.

As a then younger engineer, I refuted that and stated it would be better to double track the rail between Auckland and Hamilton. That was not well received in the 1970s, but more than 45 years later I feel totally vindicated and have not changed my view.

Today, the LA motorway with 14 lanes is more congested, being realised as a flawed transportation model.

However, prior to 1970, there was enough government foresight in NZ to initiate the Kaimai Railway tunnel which, from day one, proved an indispensable transportation link and is now fiercely "monopolised" only by freight rail.

The associated Apata rail viaduct is another spectacular construction done by the MOW.

The market forces which are destroying our planet along with short term political strategies have virtually eliminated passenger rail for the greater NZ public, contributing to our present fiasco.

Many times repeated ... "Auckland should have supported Mayor Dove Myer Robinson's push for the Rapid Rail."

A better solution than motorway madness. Hindsight proves a great opportunity was missed, but redirection from now on is absolutely essential, conversely, the planet's demise will force it.

Jos Nagels

Tauranga



Drug driving



Now that we know 71 men, women, and children lost their lives to drugged drivers in 2018, we need to deeply question why we would proceed with de-criminalising those who choose to drug-drive.

The families who chose to use the roads on those fatal days are not to blame, but those who chose to use drugs on those days stole the lives of their victims outright, with no thought for others.

Our coalition Government ministers are keen to see cannabis de-criminalised.

Quite possibly, this would be the worst decision any government could make, and take genuine public responsibility for.

Surely the ministers who promote that bill, must take full responsibility for the expected increase in deaths and injuries that result from their promotion of the bill, and if justice prevails, face harsh penalties for their irresponsible actions, and lack of personal care or concern for innocent, everyday road users ... that's only fair.



Russell McKenzie

Papamoa

