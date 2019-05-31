It's a big year for Northland women's rugby in 2019. After about five years, Northland Rugby have restarted a local premier competition ahead of the region's first season in New Zealand's domestic women's rugby competition, the Farah Palmer Cup.

Below you will find a complete guide to Northland's seven premier sides with recent results, players to watch and comments from coaches and managers about the season so far.



Horahora

Coach: Rana Paraha

Results:

R1: Lost to Kamo Hawks (41-12)

R2: Beat Marist OB (100-5)

R3: Lost to City (55-5)

R4: Lost to Kaikohe (118-0)



With a rich history in the women's game, Horahora went into this competition as serious finals contenders. Recording their first win in style against Marist OB after a tough first-round loss, coach Rana Paraha was confident her team would keep building.

"We need to learn a few things but I know they will just get better and better each year and getting them interested to keep the team going is the big thing," she said.

Leading figure: Amiria Te Iringa (First-five)

A versatile figure in the backline, 21-year-old Te Iringa played in Auckland for the last two years which made her a valuable asset to Paraha and her squad.

"Being a past player, [Te Iringa] brought in some new ideas in regards to game play and she's got more experience than what some of our girls have," Paraha said.



Emerging talent: Nikki Te Puni (Lock)

Te Puni was already well-ingrained in the Northland rugby community but this season had been a successful one for her in the engine room so far, thanks in part to her attitude.

"[Te Puni] is keen to learn more, she's keen to do more, she's a listener and she's got a nice personality about her which is great," Paraha said.

Marist OB player Usher Panui (left) has been a force to be reckoned with this season, seen here eyeing up oncoming Horahora tackler Freda Wiki. Photo / File

Marist OB

Coach: Gareth Salmon

Results:

R1: Lost to City (91-8)

R2: Lost to Horahora (100-5)

R3: Lost to Te Rarawa (127-5)

R4: Lost to Kamo (82-5)



Marist OB coach Gareth Salmon was resolute in his belief that 2019 would be a building year for his side and felt the results were only a small part of the story.

"It's just about developing the team to play a full 80 minutes of rugby as a unit, then we'll progress to next year and build on those basics," he said.

Leading figure: Usher Panui (Flanker)

Panui is another of Northland's experienced players, having played in the competition before it was disbanded. Salmon said her presence in a young side was very reassuring.

"It takes a bit of pressure off me with [Panui] there, she never gives up because she's just got that drive," he said.



Emerging talent: Leone Van Rooyen (Prop)

Another young and eager prospect to the oval-balled game, Van Rooyen was one of many talented teenagers coming up through the ranks.

"[Van Rooyen's] showing some good commitment, we've done a bit of scrum work with her and she's developing quite nicely," Kaipo said.



Dargaville OB



Coach: Ron Walters

Results:

R1: Lost to Kaikohe (125-0)

R2: Lost to City (123-5)

R3: Lost to Kamo Hawks (38-0)

R4: Bye



The ladies from Dargaville OB put in an impressive performance in round three after their first two games taught the group some valuable lessons. Coach Ron Walters said the enthusiastic team was gaining momentum after each week.

"They don't ever hang their heads, they never give up and the older ones are guiding the younger ones who came on board which is great to see."

Leading figure: Harmony Simons (Lock)

There was no doubting the commitment of experienced player, Harmony Simons, something Walters could not appreciate more.

"You know [Simons] works hard because she loves to get her hands on the ball and she'd run through a brick wall if it was in front of her."



Emerging talent: Madison Johnson (Flanker)

Afraid of virtually no one on the park, 16-year-old Johnson was a rising star in the women's game, according to Walters.

"In two years time, I'd say she'll be in the Farah Palmer Cup and if she keeps growing, she'll go on to play against the best," he said.

City (blue) and Dargaville OB stand together after a well-fought match between the two teams. Photo / Supplied

Coach: Marcelle Kaipo, Thomas Murray-Wihongi

Results:

R1: Beat Marist OB (91-8)

R2: Beat Dargaville OB (123-5)

R3: Beat Horahora (55-5)

R4: Lost to Te Rarawa (33-24)



City have been one of the leading teams in the competition so far with their only loss coming at the hands of Te Rarawa. Co-coached by experienced women's rugby figure Marcelle Kaipo, City certainly have the potential to claim a finals spot at the end of the season.

"The goal this year is about learning and because they are learning so well, results are going our way," Kaipo said.

"Every week you forget how much talent is in the north and every team has their talent so it's awesome to watch."

Leading figure: Lizzie Ranui (First-five)

Ranui's position as captain has been well earned as the first-five was one of the main reasons City has a team in women's rugby this year. Kaipo said Ranui's nose for the tryline and valuable advice made her indispensable for City.

"[Ranui's] leadership on and off the field is invaluable, she's got a high IQ of the game which has been great for us and the opposition when she gives them advice."



Emerging talent: Lily Murray-Wihongi (Lock)

When 17-year-old Lily Murray-Wihongi turned up to play for City this year, she had never played rugby before, let alone tackle someone. With four weeks of play under her belt, she was becoming more and more comfortable on the field.

"[Murray-Wihongi's] gone into the tight five and she's doing her role very well, but because she's young, fit and athletic, she seems to be scoring more tries than even our backs," Kaipo said.

Te Rarawa

Coach: Rawinia Everitt

Results:

R1: Bye

R2: Beat Kaikohe (17-0)

R3: Beat Marist OB (127-5)

R4: Beat City (33-24)



Te Rarawa are quickly emerging as the team to beat and they have the personnel to back it up. With the help of a few national-level players, coach Rawinia Everitt, a former Black Fern, hoped to use her position to make a difference in the community.

"People have got to give back so we can keep that wheel [of players] turning over because we've got talent to burn up here," she said.

Leading figure: Poto Murray (Second-five)

Murray had grown by leaps and bounds in her role in the midfield and Everitt said she could see Murray become a true leader.

"We've given [Murray] a lot of information and she just processing it but she can break the line, she can run good angles and she has great space awareness."



Emerging talent: Journey Blair (Flanker)

Another young leader coming through the ranks for the northern team, Blair's strength and consistency were two key attributes for coach Everitt.

"[Blair's] a good role model for community, a young, agile number seven that will tackle all day, now we are starting to build up her smarts and reading the game three steps ahead."

Former Black Fern and Te Rarawa coach Rawinia Everitt has got her team working well early in the season. Photo / Brenna Maxwell

Kaikohe

Coach: Cheryl Smith

Results:

R1: Lost to Kamo Hawks (41-12)

R2: Lost to Te Rarawa (17-10)

R3: Bye

R4: Beat Horahora (118-0)



With a good mix of young and senior players, Kaikohe are in a great position in 2019 and with Cheryl Smith at the helm, anything was possible.

"We've got a bit of everything, we've got players who can break the line, players who are very strong defensively, but it's just about playing well together," she said.

Leading figure: Trisha Vaka (Hooker)

Not many players can slot into a new position like hooker and perform as well as Vaka has this season and in addition to her strong leadership qualities, versatile Vaka will be a key member of the team going forward.

"[Vaka's] developed in leaps and bounds this year because you can put her anywhere and she's good, and she's one of the many leaders in the team," Smith said.



Emerging talent: Eva Fulton (Lock)

As one of many emerging players of note in the Kaikohe squad, Fulton was definitely one to look out for this season.

"[Fulton's] not afraid, she'll tackle anything, any size, shape or form and she's taking to the game well.

The Te Rarawa (left) and Kaikohe forward packs set a scrum in wet conditions. Photo / Brenna Maxwell

Kamo Hawks

Coach: Susan Dawson

Results:

R1: Beat Horahora (41-12)

R2: Bye

R3: Beat Dargaville OB (38-0)

R4: Beat Marist OB (82-5)



Made up of players from Kamo and Otamatea, the Kamo Hawks are at the right end of the competition ladder with three wins from as many games. Manager and player April Nordstrom said developing depth and team values was the key for 2019.

"Our goal this year isn't to win games, that's just a bonus, the aim is to try and learn and encourage more girls who want to come into the team."

Leading figure: Stacey Tupe (First-five)

With experience playing in Auckland, Tupe's skill and composure on the field was a lifeline for younger players, according to Nordstrom.

'[Tupe] is very calming on the field and she'll get behind you which is reassuring, it's nice to have someone there to tell you you're going to be OK," she said.



Emerging talent: Rebecca McLean (Lock)

As another first-time rugby player, McLean has been a consistent performer for the Kamo Hawks, something Nordstrom said made the lock a potential star of the future.

"[McLean's] one of those girls who does her role really well, she's still learning but when she does learn and get more confidence, she'll be scary to go up against."