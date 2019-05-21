Most golfers will go a lifetime without landing a hole in one – Barry Tatton hit two in one afternoon.

The 80-year-old's two extraordinary aces came at Renner Park Golf Club in what he describes as a causal afternoon hit about and initially, a very average round of golf.

Playing with two friends on May 13, Tatton approached the 97-metre par three hole like he normally would and addressed the ball with his pitching wedge.

"I usually score three or four, or more, on that hole. I just teed it up and hit it as usual, it was straight, and it just ran up the green and disappeared into the hole. I was pretty pleased about that."

Feeling happy with how his day was going, the trio decided to play an extra three holes – Renner Park is a nine-hole course – and Tatton again came to the third hole and teed up his ball.

"I was hoping I could hit it as straight as I did the first time, which happened, then it disappeared into the hole again. It was quite unbelievable. The other two fellows gave me a pat on the back."

Barry Tatton works on his swing. Photo / George Novak

Dave Fifield was playing with Tatton and says it is like nothing he had seen before.

"We go out normally play nine holes, on a good day play an extra three. We went to the ninth and had a bit of time, and when we got back onto the third he goes and does it again. We were speechless, Barry was stunned. To do it once is difficult enough. I have seen people get holes in one, but two in the same round is amazing."

Tatton has been playing golf for 14 years and did have a hole in one 10 years ago.

"There was some conversation about it at the clubhouse and we explained what happened and had a beer. There weren't many people at the clubhouse but the people that were there congratulated me.

"This is never to be repeated, but I would have said that about the first one. The chances of it happening are about as much as winning Lotto, there is a lot of luck involved."

Club manager Amelia Sarsfield says the last hole in one was in 2017. She says there has been some talk at the club about Tatton's feat.

"I know on the day there were a few that were quite shocked. Some were not surprised. It gives them the incentive to go have a go."

Sarsfield says, including Tatton's pair, there have been 20 hole in ones by members since 2009.

Hole in ones by members at Renner Park Golf Club:

2009 - 3.

2010 -2 .

2012 - 4.

2013 - 4.

2014 - 1.

2015 - 2.

2016 - 1.

2017 – 1.

2019 - 2.