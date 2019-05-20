This was one of a number of games this season where Northland have dominated much of the game, only to fall short in the goal department. Tight 2-1 losses against league frontrunners Cambridge United and Manurewa AFC in the last two fixtures have seen Northland drop to second-to-last on the Lotto NRFL second division ladder.

With only one win, two draws and five losses in 2019, Northland will need to find some goals if they are to climb the table.

"We did really well on [Saturday], it's hard to put into words," Liiv said.

"I said to the boys, 'if you look at the form book, our last two results, they've gone the way they would've expected if you were a betting man'.

Advertisement

"It's hard because we were good against Manurewa and we were better today against Cambridge, because we worked in the week on getting the ball into central areas and creating goal-scoring opportunities."

Liiv said he couldn't fault any of his players and hoped the goals would come in their next fixture against Oratia United at Parrs Park in Auckland on Saturday. The Northland FC reserves beat Cambridge reserves 3-0.

In Northland's premier men's football competition, an early scare for Onerahi against Tikipunga ended in a blow out as the visitors won 5-1 at Tikipunga Sports Park on Saturday.

Tikipunga's Darren Brandso staves off an incoming challenge before striking the ball. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Going into the half 2-1 up, Onerahi coach Grant Short said his side were lucky to not to concede more before the break.

"We went away from being patient and recognising when to attack, and in the first half and part of the second half, I think there was a bit of panic."

Both teams' keepers were outstanding, with Tikipunga's man with the gloves pulling in numerous saves in the second half. However, with a tiring defence, the home side let in a couple of late goals which inflated the scoreline.

The game was a physical one, with a number of strong challenges from both sides which caused the game to devolve into a messy style of football.

"There was a couple of things that, if the referee is a bit firmer earlier on, all the stuff that happens from the 60th, 70th minute, won't happen," Short said.

"I don't want to criticise the referees because without them there wouldn't be a game, but if they ping people earlier, it might cut it out."

While he was dogged in his effort up front, Tikipunga striker Mike Crowley was the main perpetrator for the home side when it came to excessive force in the tackle, a style coach Rob Geaney said he wanted to move away from.

"You watch [Crowley] on the pitch and he does more work than anyone, he's an absolute workhorse but then he has those moments when things go wrong," he said.

Tikipunga's Mike Crowley (left) tries to evade Onerahi's Nathan Campbell. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"For a lot of our guys, their biggest strength is their desire and not giving up, which can also tip over the other way, so it's just about trying to manage it and figure it out as we go."

Geaney said he was proud of his side who matched the skill and speed of the visitors and felt if the day had been different, the scoreline could well have been in their favour.

In the round's other results, Madhatters put on their best performance of the season, beating FC Whangārei 5-1, and Kerikeri handed Kaeo-Inter their first loss in five games, winning 4-3 away from home. This puts Onerahi at the top of the table above Kaeo-Inter on goal difference.