The Northland Sports Coalition (NSC) is a forum which exists to speak on behalf of, and collectively support, promote and advocate for the on-going development of the 44 regional sporting codes within the Northland region.

The NSC, which has been operating since 2015, is the result of our Northland sports codes wishing to be more collaborative and to work together much more than they have done in the past.

An executive group guides the NSC, which is made up of the following people:

Ali McGinn (Northland Rugby - chairman)

Advertisement

Josh Port (Northland Basketball)

Phil Marsh (Northland Rugby League)

Sharon Morgan (WDC)

Andy Adams (Gymsports NZ)

Ngaro Tumai (Tai Tokerau Polynesian Canoe)

Stephen Cunis (Northland Cricket)

Trina Henare (Northern Netball)

Initiatives undertaken by the NSC include setting up the Northland Sports Governance Forum (to enable collaboration by Northland sports boards in much the same way as the NSC works), promoting the Good Sports initiative and seeking to lessen the impact that the overlap of summer and winter sports code seasons creates.

They are now looking to establish an initiative to help sports codes work towards increasing their capability in Te Ao Māori leading to an increase in Māori participating in all levels of sport.

After a recent successful application to Te Puni Kōkiri Moving the Māori Nation fund, the NSC executive group has mandated Sport Northland to recruit and manage a resource to work towards this great outcome for Te Tai Tokerau.

As such, Sport Northland is looking for an innovative individual who is strongly committed to Te Āo Māori and hauora to join the Sport Northland whānau.

The Moving the Māori Nation Kaiwhakahaere role will work with willing providers (regional sporting codes) from the NSC to help build their capability and capacity in understanding Te Ao Māori.

The successful individual will also be mandated with influencing change within these providers to increase Māori participation in the sport, in addition to leadership.

The provider will determine if this support is needed in governance, management or at the delivery level of the sport – in many cases, this could be at all three levels with the sporting code.

The fixed term position is fulltime (40 hours per week) and will inevitably include some evening and weekend work. This role will also work closely with our kaumatua to ensure best practice in Te Āo Māori and to ensure our kaumatua are kept informed on any and all decisions that require his guidance.

Through the course the successful candidate can expect to connect with sport providers across a variety of settings to ensure greater outcomes are achieved for Māori, by developing and fostering relationships and working in partnership on things that are of value. This role will ensure good practice in Te Āo Māori is followed and practised by the sporting providers.

More information is available on the Sport Northland website. Applications close today.