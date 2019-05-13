It's fascinating how the media show teachers protesting over pay and conditions. Many other groups have good reason to complain too. I remember some years ago discussing an issue with a very senior politician concerning the overseas pensions rip off. He informed me that the Government could not afford to sort the issue out.

That problem still exists and the cost of correcting the injustice would be minuscule compared to the current financial desires of the teaching community.



In spite of their economic prowess in teaching our children economic matters, the teaching profession seems to think the Government prints money.

We only have a finite amount of money to distribute. The current teacher's demands can only be solved one way - increase taxes. Up hands those in favour! (Abridged)



Maurice Mckeown

Welcome Bay



Great health care

I would like your readers to know that they have a gem of a health care facility in their midst - the Tauranga Hospital.

On a recent visit to your lovely country, with its diverse eye-pleasing landscapes, I had the misfortune of needing emergency medical attention. But I had the good fortune of being admitted to the Tauranga Hospital where I received excellent treatment.

The doctors, nurses and specialists, were courteous, prompt and attentive. To them, I shall forever be grateful.



Not only were the medical staff exceptional, but the support personnel were also. And there are no parking fees for visitors.



I remain, most appreciative.

Paul Dunae

British Columbia



Cannabis laws

Perhaps you could look at a more balanced approach to your reporting regarding the upcoming cannabis reform. From televised news to your paper, a large portion, in my view, is dedicated to who is going to vote no and the possible harm the drug can do.

A reader is calling for a more balanced view of cannabis law reform. Photo / Getty Images

Maybe look at the ample evidence (Colorado, Canada, Uruguay, Portugal ) of the positive benefits from medicinal use, tax revenue, lower domestic violence rates, lower minority incarceration rates, etc.

Aaron Brown

Bethlehem

