BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Anna Worthington, former Bream Bay College head girl and dux, has just graduated top of her class at Auckland University.

After graduating from Bream Bay and winning numerous scholarships, Worthington enrolled in a BSc in Food Science and Nutrition at Auckland University and this week proud parents Travis and Steve, along with sister Katy, watched her cross the stage for graduation and receive the 2018 Senior Scholar Award in the university's Faculty of Science, for achieving the highest overall grade in her degree.

Worthington is now studying a Master of Health Science specialising in dietetics at Auckland University. When she finishes the two-year programme, she hopes to work as a clinical dietician for a few years. But her ultimate goal is to make life better for New Zealanders, through their diets.

She plans to use her dietician experience in the community and put in place upstream interventions to tackle the country's obesity issues. Right now, Worthington is enjoying her course and looking forward to her first hospital placement next week.

Junior golf at Waipū

Seventy-three youngsters teed off for Waipū Golf Club's annual Top of the Harbour juniors golf tournament at the end of April.

Waipū Golf Club's John Pennington (left) with the young golfers who played in the club's Top of the Harbour juniors tournament. Photo/Julie Gordon

Twenty of the juniors were on handicaps of nine or less. The day was sponsored by Waipū Golf Club members Bob and Kerry Glen and the Northland Eagles. John Pennington provided prizes for novelty shots and lucky draws, and ladies champion Kylie Jacoby, who runs a regular juniors programme on Monday afternoons, helped throughout the day.

All participating children won a prize. Along with the winners, there were two ambrose teams – the Hot Dogs and the Sausage Rolls.

Winners were:



Boys (handicap 0-9): Gross: Lee Sebeom (Titirangi) 72; Nett: Jaewoo Sun (North Shore); Stableford: Craig Hockings (The Pines) 38; nearest the pin: Andrew Kim (Titirangi).

Boys (handicap 10-36): Gross: Jack Hodgson (Paparoa) 76; Nett: Bowen Shao (Akarana) 66; Stableford: Rafe Flemming-Bone (Northland) 42; nearest the pin: Craven Whitehead (Whangarei).

Girls (handicap 0-36): Yeonsoo Son (North Shore) 69; Nett: Jackie Jang (Remuera) 65; Stableford: Amber Farrell (Sherwood Park) 42; nearest the pin: Katherine Cao (Windross Farm).

Kiwi Course: Stableford: Holly Duncan (Northern Wairoa); 1st runner-up: Keiran Froggatt (Sherwood Park); 2nd runner-up: Daniel Yao (Maungakiekie).

Early start for young hockey players

Last Saturday Bream Bay Hockey Club's youngest players took to the turf for their first games of the season. With the earliest games beginning at 7.45am it meant a very early start for families driving into the Whangārei Hockey Centre from as far away as Kaiwaka.

Zeva Sutton hits off for her Kiwisticks hockey team. Photo/Julie Paton

Bream Bay is fielding 12 junior teams of children from Year 1 to 8 this year, so there was nearly always a yellow and black team on one of the turfs, hitting the ball around with varying degrees of skill and accuracy.

Racing season takes off

Ruakaka Racing's winter season kicks off next Wednesday with the Lion Red Pubs and Clubs Punters Challenge.

This annual event attracts teams from Lion-affiliated pubs and clubs throughout Northland as they compete for the trophy, honour and Lion branded products. The Homestead Sportsbar Kerikeri, the defending team, will compete against up to 20 teams of four to six people.

For more details and to register a team for the day, contact Rebecca Swords at info@ruakakaracing.co.nz. Gates open from noon.

Golf for charity

It's the Marsden Lions Club's annual charity golf tournament tomorrow at Waipū Golf Club. Have fun while supporting the Northland Rescue Helicopter, Ruakaka Surf Life Saving Club, Ruakaka Volunteer Fire Brigade and St John Bream Bay.

Tee off is 9am. Entry fee of $75 includes a meal, course fees and player prizes. Call Gladys Rowsell 432 8661 or 027 293 8938 or email marsdenlionscharitygolf@gmail.com to enter.

Art 'n Tartan tickets

Tickets are on sale now for this year's Art 'n Tartan wearable arts show and competition, which is on July 19 and 20 at Waipū's Celtic Barn. Pick yours up now at www.eventfinda.co.nz

Croquet club ceilidh

Waipū Croquet Club's fundraising ceilidh is just over a week away. Join the fun on May 18 at Waipū's Coronation Hall with Celtic band Twisty Willow playing and calling the dances.

They'll keep it simple so you don't need to know what to do. Tickets are $15 and include supper and plenty of entertainment. Pay at the door or call Jean 432 0010 or 027 688 5985. Any profits will go towards the club's new rooms.

• Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Advocate readers.