The Northland FC first men's team missed a golden opportunity to take three points from league leaders Manurewa AFC after losing 2-1 on Saturday.

After going down 8-nil to Claudelands Rovers last weekend, Northland FC needed to come out firing on Tikipunga Sports Park and earn back a bit of respect going up against the in-form team of the competition.

The home side started well and looked to be at an equal playing level with the visitors.

After a tight first 10 minutes, Northland striker Mark Prowse pounced on a mistake at the back by Manurewa to bury the first goal of the game and take a well-deserved lead.

Northland had an array of good chances to double their lead as the first half progressed but they could not find the execution needed to take advantage of their momentum.

Going into the second-half, Northland started well again but as time drew on, it became clear that the visitors were threatening the home side's defence.

With 64 minutes on the clock, Manurewa's Sam Hart got in behind Northland's left side to draw first blood for the visitors.

Just four minutes later Izak Papa received a good ball in the box which wasn't dealt with by the Northland defence and grabbed the lead.

Northland's Kyle Levell was dynamic in the midfield but could not apply his usual finishing touch to score. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Despite a handful of chances towards the end of the game, Northland couldn't find a way through Manurewa's defence and now sit second from the bottom on the table with five points.

"I was really happy with the performance in general, especially after last week," head coach Owen Liiv said.



"The boys knew they needed to put in a big effort with [Manurewa] being top of the league."

Liiv said it was a bit disappointing to see his side not replicate the intensity of the first half in the second 45 minutes.

"We spoke at half-time about maintaining the level of intensity and I think we maybe sat back a bit too deep to protect that one-goal lead," he said.

"We had our chances and we should have put the game to bed, but we've got two weeks to go and work on it before we play again."

Manurewa coach Marty Rodwell said he was happy with the result but wasn't pleased to be trailing so early in the game.

"We have been in that position a few times now and usually it's because of our own mistakes," he said.

"It's always hard to get a win away from home and [Northland] are a good side and hard to beat at home."

The Northland FC men's reserve team played earlier on Saturday at Tikipunga Sports Park and lost to the Manurewa reserves 6-4.

Both Northland sides play their next league fixture on May 18 against Cambridge at Tikipunga Sports Park. The reserve team kickoff at 12.30pm before the firsts play at 3pm.

In Northland's premier men's football competition, Kaeo-Inter continued their winning run, beating Madhatters City Motors, 2-1, Onerahi Duder Construction claimed a close win over Kerikeri Bay Builders, 2-1.