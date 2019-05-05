So we are told to park the car and take a bus - we need more bus lanes.

Both the above don't work and are too dangerous in Welcome Bay

We have a slip lane that has taken too long to fix.

Cyclists that have to "cross with care" at the end of underpass straight into the path of a bus lane and traffic with no shoulder, and a bus network that is aways late.

I'll stick to my car.

Alan Ryan

Welcome Bay



Who is listening

Amid all the current hand-wringing with regard to Tauranga's traffic woes, I find it amusing that the Bay of Plenty Times (Local News, May 2) should seek the opinions of Stuart Crosby .

Why should we listen to him? After all, he did not listen to us during the crucial period of time that he was Mayor of Tauranga (2004-2016) when we put to him the radical idea that infrastructure should come before urban development and the harvest of rates, not after.

If he had listened to us, the ratepayers of Welcome Bay and surrounding areas wouldn't still be stuck in traffic, wouldn't still be losing time and money and wouldn't still be contributing to pollution and global warming.

R Rimmer

Welcome Bay



More access please

Why can't we have another access road on to the toll road via 15th, 11th or 17th Avenue?

So many people would use it and consequently this would help with Cameron Rd congestion.

It's ridiculous having only Elizabeth St from the Tauranga side.

Also, why not put traffic lights on every exit at Tauriko roundabout, it's not flowing at peak times and drivers are having to rely on the courtesy of others when coming off the toll road.

Cambridge Rd-Tauriko intersection, urgently needing lights, a very dangerous road.

Drivers are having to create a non existent double lane right down to the roundabout, with a piddly little right turn bay only big enough for two vehicles with a give way sign as soon as you have risked getting that far.

Lois Slater

Pyes Pa

