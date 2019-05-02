Residents in Whanganui suburbs Gonville and Castlecliff are concerned about discoloured water coming out of the taps in their homes.

Facebook user Kamel Tahau took to the social media platform asking if anyone else was experiencing the issue and posted a video to accompany the post.

The video showed water pouring into a clear glass and when it settled the water had a distinct brown tinge to it.

One user who viewed the post was Alana McCoy who discovered the water at her Alma Rd address looked even worse.

"It was so dark that I thought it was sewage water or something. I've had lightly brown coloured water before, but nothing like what it was today," McCoy said.

"I was the first person to ring the council. They said they didn't know what it was and they had no reports of it being due to roadworks or anything."

Bonnie Rapana also commented on Tahau's post, saying she was experiencing the issue on Matai St and Sarah Cameron also chimed in.

"Gonville has been having an issue with water and its clarity a bit lately, wonder what the council are going to do about it?" Cameron questioned.

It was just the second time McCoy had seen her water coming out discoloured after living in the home for five years.

Alana McCoy took this picture of the water that poured out of her tap and posted it on Facebook among a number of other pictures, videos and comments. Photo / Supplied

She said the first occasion occurred at around about the end of 2018 and at the time she was told it was due to roadworks being carried out in the area.

In January this year, a number of homes in Whanganui, mostly in Castlecliff, were running discoloured water after dirty water entered the city's reticulation system.

On that occasion, it was due to emergency repairs that had been carried out and the issue was resolved when contractors flushed the mains.

It was at about 11am on Wednesday that McCoy discovered her water was running discoloured from every outlet and she called Whanganui District Council at 12.

"I spoke to someone there and she sent someone out to flush my water. It has cleared up now," McCoy said.

"She said anyone else that had the problem would have to ring so they could flush theirs too because she didn't know what the problem was."

A spokesperson for Whanganui District Council said they were not aware of any work or water shut-offs in the Gonville area that would result in discoloured water for residents.

"We have arranged for a flush to be carried out to clear the water in the area and will investigate why this has occurred.



"We have only received four complaints relating to discoloured water and there appears to be no apparent pattern."

Residents experiencing these issues are advised to run their cold taps for a minimum of 10 minutes and if the problem persists to phone the council on 06 349 0001.