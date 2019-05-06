It started by sitting with a small "job wanted" sign at a busy roundabout in Bethlehem, Tauranga.

Now Rehiri Joseph says his very public recruitment strategy is helping around two people a day find work.

Joseph, 64, started sitting at two roundabouts near his home in Bethlehem three weeks ago.

Kitted out in his hi-vis and headlight, sitting on his walker and holding a rainbow-coloured flashing light and his sign, he has become a familiar sight for commuters.

Advertisement

People toot and wave as they pass and he smiles and waves back like an old friend.

He said it was a "productive and positive way" to find odd jobs for himself for when he was not caring for his terminally ill wife.

Joseph said he started each day before 5am, giving his wife breakfast at her nursing home then going to work.

From 5am to 9am he sits with his sign at a roundabout, doing the same again between 2pm and 5pm to catch both morning and evening peak traffic.

"If I want to get paid for an eight-hour day, I've got to show that I'm willing to look for that amount of time too," he said.

Joseph said he was there every day, in all weather, as people "want to see some consistency".

"Not a single person who has pulled over hasn't seen me before".

Rehiri Joseph spends his mornings and afternoons looking for work for himself and others. Photo / George Novak

He said his morning shift often attracted people offering full-time work, while afternoon commuters would stop and tell him about odd jobs at their homes.

"On their way home from work, they get thinking about what they need to be done at home and vice versa on the way to work."

When he started receiving up to four offers a day, others in his neighbourhood were asking: "Matua, can you give me a job too?"

Joseph said he connected people who called with work opportunities to people looking for a job.

He said he came from an area with large unemployment, so he was doing his bit for the community around him.

"If I'm looking for work, imagine how many other people are and struggling?" he said, through tears.

Joseph looks for work for himself and others.

On occasion, Joseph has moved to other roundabouts to seek work for others closer to their homes.

He said he snapped up the odd job himself to fill the time and earn some money.

If his wife died he would seek fulltime work using the same method.

Joseph's work earned praise from others in his community who have shared his name and number around.

Niki Te Pana heard about Joseph from a neighbour and got him to come out and help him clear out his garage.

Te Pana said Joseph and a group of young men he knew also did a great job helping some neighbours with their gardens.

"He is such an amazing man."

Maa Finau said Joseph helped his 9-year-old son pick up some pocket money here and there helping with small home jobs such as mowing lawns, cleaning cars and picking up rubbish for residents.