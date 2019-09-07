More than $8.8 million worth of hardship grants were granted in Tauranga last year by the Ministry of Social Development – a 61 per cent increase on the year before.

That's more than $3.3 million of extra help.

The total number of grants approved – 21,690 – went up by almost 5000 year on year.

The Ministry said the figures, which were obtained by the Bay of Plenty Times under the Official Information Act, reflected a rise in living costs in New Zealand and the efforts the Ministry had made to help people experiencing financial difficulties.

That included making hardship

Number and amount of hardship grants approved in Tauranga