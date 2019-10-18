Perhaps no commercial premises in Northland epitomises the microcosm of Northland's changing ethnic diversity more than the Onerahi Shopping Centre.

Four businesses run by Indians, two by Koreans, two by Chinese, a Cambodian family bakery, and Kiwis are serving a population spread over a vast swathe of area all the way to Pataua.

The multi-ethnic composition comes as no surprise, given the Census 2018 results that show Asians and Pacific Islanders are the largest ethnic groups to have moved to Northland since 2013.

The number of Asians went up a staggering 79 per cent— from 3927 to 7038— between 2013

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.