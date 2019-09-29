Hawridge Developments are in the business of land development, marketing and management, and since 1988 has resulted in the delivery of extensive residential developments and retail shopping within Papamoa, contributing to the dynamic growth that the Bay of Plenty has experienced in the last two decades.

Hawridge Developments take pride in planning and constructing high quality residential environments. In 1993 Royal Palm Beach Estate situated across from Papamoa Beach was developed with many large beautiful homes built which later would win awards for their designs, the development included extensive waterways, landscaping and reserves to create a well contained oasis.

The development of Royal Palm Beach Estate advanced Papamoa to be one of the fastest growing communities in New Zealand, a trend that continues today which includes the ongoing current development of Palm Springs Papamoa.

Hawridge Developments moved on to develop Palm Beach Plaza in 1997 which was a Mediterranean architecturally inspired shopping complex to facilitate Papamoa's urban expansion, situated adjacent to Royal Palm Beach Estate and across from Papamoa Beach, Palm Beach Plaza became a central hub for all Papamoa residents to enjoy.

Palm Springs Stages 1-7 were then developed from 2002 which created a new attraction area within Papamoa being a beautifully designed and landscaped residential development set against the backdrop of the Papamoa Hills and close to Papamoa Beach, with visual beauty and sections opening onto reserves and waterways, the homes built by Palm Springs purchasers really started to create excitement within the area.

Stage 8 Development at Palm Springs Papamoa. Photo/Supplied

Through this success of Palm Springs Stages 1 -7, Hawridge Developments were confident in continuing with Palm Springs Stage 8 onwards and delivering a truly sought after destination for those wanting to call Palm Springs Home.

Stage 8 sections started selling in 2013 and they have not stopped since, now selling their new Stage Release 16A for those wanting to build their dream home and enjoy what the area has to offer, being the ultimate coastal lifestyle with plenty of current and future growth to come. Papamoa is a thriving community along one of New Zealand's most beautiful beaches.

Palm Springs extensive streetscaping. Photo/ Kiwidroneography

Hawridge Developments create residential environments which give soul to the community. They are a long-standing developer that takes pride in what is built within their Developments and encourage different architectural elements, materials and designs to maximise street appeal for a delivered standard above the normal.

Palm Springs Residential Development which has been carefully designed to cater to prestigious homes with themed coastal features, elevated sections, lush landscaping, playgrounds and invested attention to detail is awaiting you. Palm Springs offers an ultimate lifestyle choice in the Bay of Plenty.

Palm Springs New Stage 16A release has sections ranging from 580 – 920 square metres starting from $385,000. With larger sections available, they allow you to build your dream home and easily include features like a swimming pool and impressive landscaping.

So what are you waiting for? Secure your section today for the ultimate lifestyle choice in the Bay of Plenty.

