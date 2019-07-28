Beach, surf, fishing, shopping, restaurants and cafes… and so much more to complement the ultimate lifestyle by living at Palm Springs Residential Development in Papamoa.

When you enter into Palm Springs Development in Papamoa and stop to take in the differences this development has, you can really appreciate the effort that has gone into making and keeping Palm Springs a lifestyle destination. From waterways to reserves, to the wide roads which create an open feeling, and plenty of landscaping with palm trees, eucalyptus and bright blooms, it really does feel like a mini oasis.

When you see the street naming walls in granite, with concrete cut out seahorses, and coastal designed street lights, you really start to think 'wow, this place is so different'. Once you realise Palm Springs is the ultimate lifestyle destination, then it's time to visit Patrick in the Palm Springs Sales Office on-site and choose your section direct from the Developer.

It is a very cool process to choose the section you want within the New Stage Release and go for a site tour, after which the excitement of building your dream home really starts.

Advertisement

Standing on the empty lot, being able to plan and design where exactly you want each and every room, and the outlooks you would like to maximise - whether that be the waterways, reserves or the backdrop of the beautiful Papamoa Hills. You have plenty of options and can really start to imagine what you may see from your kitchen window while brewing an early morning coffee, or what you may see and feel while having guests over to entertain in your newly-built home that was once just a dream.

There is no doubt that Papamoa has plenty of growth to come. It makes sense as there is the stunning Papamoa Beach and connectivity to Tauranga city, while being close to Mount Maunganui and all other major centres. Not to mention Palm Springs is walking distance to the beach, cafes, cinema, restaurants, and shops. Imagine 10 years from now what will be on offer for all those who chose, and will continue to choose, Papamoa as their new home.

Palm Springs takes pride in what is built within the Development and encourages different architectural elements, materials and designs to maximise street appeal. The team really gets a kick when presented with a well-done home design, as it falls in line with the developers' vision to deliver the ultimate location for your dream home.

Palm Springs' new Stage 16A release has sections ranging from 400 – 900 square metres starting from $325,000. With larger sections available, they allow you to build your dream home and easily include features like a swimming pool and impressive landscaping. So what are you waiting for? Secure your section today for the ultimate lifestyle choice in the Bay of Plenty.

www.palmsprings.co.nz

Ph: 0800 808 889

info@palmsprings.co.nz