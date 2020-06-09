Tauranga City Council should shelve any thoughts of changing Elizabeth St for at least five years.

On-street parking is important for people who only want to pop into town for up to an hour, for the restaurant and cinema trade at night and for the overall convenience of angle parking.

Further, Elizabeth St is a main source of dispersing traffic going to and from the expressway, Cameron Rd and Devonport Rd.

It is already subject to a two-year disruption with the construction of the Farmers' building.

Ratepayers have seen the congestion fiasco re Cameron Rd in Greerton, Phoenix carpark, and Durham St (looks nice but was it worth it?).

Wharf St was okay as it was subject to a few tweaks.

What about the great expanse in 1st and 2nd Aves which will be enhanced with the Farmers' building?

Tauranga is a peninsular with water on three sides. The wide streets we have, including Cameron Rd, are there because of the foresight of councillors many decades ago.

(Abridged)

Bill Capamagian

Tauranga

Transport Hub abandoned

I was amazed to read the Transport Hub building has been abandoned and likely to be demolished after $19 million has been spent on construction and another $7m will be needed to knock it down (News, June 6).

It is disconcerting to read this decision was reached at a closed meeting and that the reports regarding the status of the building will not be released.

(Abridged)

Derek Webb

Tauranga

Disability carparks only for those who need them

If somebody is stupid enough to park in a disability park, their stupidity should be rewarded with a massive fine and demerit points to make sure the message gets through.

The demerit points mean they might lose their licence and with no licence they shouldn't drive and the parks will be there for people who need them.

(Abridged)

Graham Holloway

Gate Pa