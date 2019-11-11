New Zealand, as we all know, is a small country - not just in terms of our population and physical size, but in economic heft as well - and, from the viewpoint of the rest of the world, we are a long way away.

There have even been instances when our very existence is forgotten by international map-makers.

The danger for us is that we are not front of mind and are easily overlooked when decisions affecting us are made - that we are, in effect, no more than a cork bobbing on an ocean governed by currents and storms

