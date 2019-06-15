COMMENT:

If the Football Ferns looked wasted this morning it's because they took more hits from Canada at the Fifa Women's World Cup in France than punters at a downtown tequila bar.


It's not that the Kiwi women are incapable of playing the beautiful game as individuals as much as they are collectively struggling to get on the front foot due to coach Tom Sermanni's bunker-mentality blueprint.


Well, it was a case of when, not if and I'm not just talking about Canada putting the ball into the net against the Football Ferns in France this morning.

No,

