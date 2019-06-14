In a satirical column, Dawn Picken contemplates a world flipped upside down when it comes to perceptions of race and fairness by putting herself in the shoes of someone of a different ethnicity - and imagining what it would be like to encounter institutional racism as a white person.

COMMENT:

Please note this column contains strong use of satire ...

Pardon my language, but it sucks to be Pakeha these days. Have you noticed the world is against us?

This is why, in desperation, someone has been dropping leaflets into Tauranga letterboxes the past week with the headline, "Alright to

