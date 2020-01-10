Three students from Flaxmere in Hastings say they are hyped, energetic and have discovered their vocal skills all over again after their first week at the New Zealand Opera School at Whanganui Collegiate School.

Samoan brothers Alfred (baritone) and Emmanuel (tenor) Fonoti-Fuimono were excited and amazed to have passed the initial audition into the intensive two-week school and, though the work borders on relentless, say their progress is making them "very happy".

"I am hungry for the knowledge," Alfred said.

"It is giving me great energy which is building every day. I wake up so happy."

Emmanuel said he is still finding it a wonder to be singing after studying jazz guitar.

"I didn't know I could sing and I'm now finding a strength I didn't know I had."

At home there are two younger brothers following in their footsteps, they say.

"They both want to come to the opera school next year. I will be telling them they have to start working much harder if they want to get a place," Alfred said.

The brothers say being taught by the world class tutors is every singer's dream.

As students at Hastings Boys High, it had been all about sport for Alfred and playing guitar for Emmanuel.

"We used to sing in church and never thought we could be real singers."

World-acclaimed group Sol3 Mio (Samoan brothers Pene and Amitai Pati and cousin Moses Mackay) have been their inspiration, they say.

"They are our idols and they are making it in the overseas opera world. We are very proud of them and … yeah, we want to be just like them."

Also from Flaxmere is fellow student and friend Katherine Winitana.

"We all knew each other at school and we never thought all three of us would end up singing opera," she said.

Katherine described herself as the "class clown" at school until her final year when she had a teacher who inspired her so much she threw herself into her work and became head girl.

"It was life changing."

Her dad William had wanted to become an opera singer and was a student at the opera school 20 years ago.

"Weird, I didn't want to sing opera, I didn't want to follow him, so studied jazz singing at Massey University in Wellington."

It was growing up listening to the jazz greats like Ella Fitzgerald that had inspired her, she said.

But it was acclaimed Hawke's Bay opera singer Anna Pierard who switched Katherine to singing soprano and forging a career in opera.

"My father is so pleased and I have to say so am I … I'm loving it. The rewards are wonderful. I have to say thank you Anna, thank you so much."