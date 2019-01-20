I had to pinch myself on Thursday night.

I don't often pinch myself ...

(1) It can be a wee bit painful.

(2) I have better things to do with my time.

On Thursday night, opera and aroha came to the awa.

The river lapped by, shimmering in the lights from the Waimarie and those on the riverbank; the glow of the moon provided a celestial spotlight; the evening stayed warm and balmy as darkness enveloped Whanganui; the performances by an array of singers on the paddle steamer and a moored pontoon were beamed across a large screen; a full house sat spellbound and sipped Dusky Sounds pinot gris.

We described it as "A night of magic" on the front page of Saturday's Chronicle. No overkill; fair comment.

Some of those clearly relishing their time on the water-bound stage command thousands of dollars to perform ... in opera circles they are worldwide names.

If it had been London, New York or Paris, we would have gone, "Wow — that's fantastic."
But this was little old Whanganui ...

I had to pinch myself.

