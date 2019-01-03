More than $50,000 is being spent to create an opera spectacular on the Whanganui River celebrating the 25th year of New Zealand Opera School in Whanganui.

"Opera and Aroha on the River" has been in the planning for two years and begins on Thursday January 17, promising a fabulous night for music lovers.

Opera School director Jonathan Alver said though the night would be glorious, it was sadly not an event that could be staged regularly.

"It's huge time, effort and money, which is extremely worthwhile for this 25th year but can't become an annual event."

Former alumni of the school, which is held at Wanganui Collegiate School for two weeks every January, include Pene and Amitai Pati (Sol3 Mio) and others who cannot be named yet are donating their time to the special concert, Alver said.

A pontoon specially imported from China provides a floating stage for the night. It will be clipped to side of the paddlesteamer Waimarie, which will be moored, along with the smaller Wairua, creating the backdrop for the concert.

Over time the school has sent numerous talented singers on to the world's opera stages, including tenor Simon O'Neill and award-winning soprano Isabella Moore.

A floating pathway will lead from the bank on to the pontoon, where the 21 singers from the school and featured soloists will perform.

Alver said the evening would begin at 7.30pm with the arrival of a waka from Putiki, singers accompanied by the haunting sound of a conch shell.

"The waka will lie alongside the Waimarie during the concert.

It would be a concert of love.

"Of love for Whanganui and its heart, the river. This is a deep and abiding love and the beautiful Māori aria Whaka-aria-mai will be sung."

"There will be at least one other aria sung in te reo. The Māori language translates so well into opera it's akin to Italian."

With the blessing from the guardians of the Whanganui River, it promises to be a memorable night of music, he said.

Huge specialised lighting, two large screens and exceptional sound gear would be set up for the night, he said.

And former students working in opera houses around the world will be featured in special video on the large screens.

Audience seating will be on the grass area that slopes down to the river just off Taupo Quay and a VIP area with tables and chairs. Bookings are available at the Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Accompanying music will be provided by keyboards and a small ensemble made up of musicians from Whanganui Brass.

There will also be a VIP area with tables and chairs. Entry is $35 with concessions for seniors and children.

The Putiki Kapa Haka group will perform in a programme that will include the rousing and beautiful ensemble piece from Wagner's opera The Flying Dutchman, the Norwegian Sailors' Song.

As well as crowd favourites, Nessun Dorma from Turandot and the duet from The Pearl Fishers will be performed.

The concert is sponsored by the Whanganui District Council and Creative New Zealand.