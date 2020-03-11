Willowdene's home and gardens epitomise grace and beauty, successfully redefining luxury with a contemporary yet traditional rural elegance.

Tucked privately at the end of a tree-lined driveway and sure to evoke memories of Tuscan or Cotswolds holidays, the property currently enjoys a world-class reputation as a Boutique Bed & Breakfast.

That said, Willowdene would equally serve as a comfortable home for those who seek space, seclusion and somewhere to raise a family, or simply to revel in an empty nest and quietly unwind.

No allowance for the business is made in the asking price (nor will it be expected if the new owner wishes to continue operating it).

Smooth lines, muted tones, soft linens and bespoke detailing embody tasteful design, setting the scene for those who love to socialise and play host to parties large and small.

After picking a cluster of roses for the house and setting the table for guests, the designer farmhouse kitchen guarantees that foodies have free rein to create any dish to savour and satisfy.

A green oasis comprising established trees, lawns and manicured shrubbery embrace the home and encompass an organic vegetable garden, a colourful myriad of exotic and native plantings and copious corners to rest, relax and appreciate the life you've chosen.

Outdoor leisure is enhanced by an eye-catching brick-pillared belvedere where lounging on a daybed with a cold drink would be a refreshing respite on long summer days.

Close to the Bethlehem shopping precinct for all your retail and supermarket needs the home is also in zone for Otumoetai, Tauranga Boys' and Tauranga Girls' Colleges.

Close enough to easily commute to Tauranga's CBD yet nestled in an extraordinary realm of fresh country air, this superb 3,369m2 park-like estate is the crème de la crème that may see you cancelling your annual European flights for year round holidays at home.