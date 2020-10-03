

A man who died in a tractor accident on a farm near Maraekakaho has been named as Phillip William Bennett.

The 43-year-old died during an incident, involving a tractor, on Salisbury Rd about 7.15pm on September 17.

A police spokeswoman said one person was found dead at the scene.

Bennett, a Maraekakaho local, leaves behind wife Korine and four children - Lucy, William, Georgia, and Zara.

Advertisement

Federated Farmers president Jim Galloway said at the time it was a "timely but extremely sad reminder" of the dangers on working farms.

"Farms have thousands of moving parts, making them an unpredictable place," he said.

"Staying safe is an absolute priority for all rural people, and today we are just so sad at the tragic loss this family and all involved are suffering."

Police said WorkSafe was advised and the death was referred to the Coroner.