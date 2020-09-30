A car has gone through the front doors of a pharmacy in Te Puke this afternoon.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called at 4.40pm to a crash between two cars, with one going through the window.

She said the second vehicle had fled the scene.

A bystander said he saw the car, which had gone through the shop, was hit by another at the roundabout on Jellicoe and Oxford St. The car then went through the roundabout, and fled the scene.

A car through the front entrance of Te Puke's Life Pharmacy. Photo / Supplied

A crowd is now gathering at Life Pharmacy to help the occupants of the vehicle, the bystander said.

Traffic was still flowing through the intersection, he said.

Police and firefighters have arrived at the scene, the bystander said.

"It's well inside the shop," he said.

"They were lucky no one was coming out of the shop. They were so lucky, that's the main entrance to the store."

A reporter said the driver appeared to be shaken and police at the scene had confirmed to NZME that he was uninjured.

Police said they have not had a chance to look at CCTV footage yet and will not make further comment at this stage.