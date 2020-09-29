Staff cleaning up at a Hastings restaurant got a "hell of a fright" when a car crashed into the building.

Police said they received a report of the crash at Breakers Hastings on Heretaunga St East, Hastings, about 10pm on Tuesday.

The high impact crash caused significant damage to the restaurant's exterior, as well as demolishing chairs, tables, glassware and high chairs.

Breakers Hastings manager Michael Hannah said it was fortunate the restaurant had closed an hour earlier.

Advertisement

"We're very lucky because where he hit there are tables and seats which were smashed across the restaurant, so it would have been a disaster if customers were sat there," he said.

"Luckily only staff were inside. They got a hell of a fright but nobody was injured."

A police spokeswoman said there is nothing to suggest anything was stolen or the incident was a ram-raid.

Michael Hannah said the crash caused damage to the restaurant's exterior and interior walls, as well as demolishing chairs, tables, glassware and high chairs. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hannah said the car was seen driving down Heretaunga St East before attempting to turn a corner, losing control and crashing into the restaurant.

The driver drove off before anyone could talk to them, he said.

"There is quite a bit of work to do for us. We've got everything that is broken, and then another wall inside that is also damaged," he said.

While fully covered by insurance, Hannah said it was another tricky step to overcome in an already challenging year.

"It's just a massive hassle to clean this all up," he said.

Advertisement

"It puts added pressure on everyone when we don't need it, especially coming out of Covid which has been a horrendous time for us. Now we've got all this to deal with."

The manager said the bar side of Breakers Hastings is still open to business, while repairs take place on the restaurant side.

There have been no arrests, but police said they are making enquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident.