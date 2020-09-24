A truck rolled on its side on a busy Hastings road causing traffic to back up for several kilometres on Thursday.

Police, firefighter and a St John ambulance were called to the crash on Omahu Rd, near the Hawke's Bay Expressway roundabout, about 3.15pm.

Traffic was backed up for several kilometres as traffic management was in place but about 4.10pm a tow truck was able to haul the truck away and the road reopened.

A police spokeswoman said the driver was uninjured.

Police also responded to a crash on Kennedy Rd, Napier, between Vigor Brown Street and Georgias Dr about 3.30pm.

There were no blockages or injuries from the four-vehicle nose-to-tail crash, a police spokeswoman said.

