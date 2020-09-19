Police have confirmed a man has suffered injuries were from an apparent gunshot wound at Oropi early this morning.

Police were unable to confirm what hospital the man was taken to, but said ''injuries were from an apparent gunshot wound''.

Earlier police said a man has been arrested after shots were fired at Seales Road in Oropi, the victim was not the shooter.

Police said in a statement on their website it attended a report of a firearms incident on Mountain Road, Oropi, about 12am today.

On arrival a person was located seriously injured.

The Armed Offenders Squad was deployed as a precaution and Eagle flew from Auckland to assist local staff.

''Shortly before 1am a firearm was discharged again near Seales Road, hitting a civilian vehicle. No one was harmed.''

One person was located at an address in Oropi and after negotiation was arrested at about 3:30am, police said.

A 51-year-old man has been charged with recklessly discharging a firearm and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on 21 September.

A scene guard remains in place and a scene examination will be carried out today.